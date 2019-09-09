Truck delivering apples bursts into flames at Chelsea produce center

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck delivering apples burst into flames at a produce center in Chelsea on Monday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters responding to the New England Produce Center on Beacham Street around 11 a.m. found a refrigerated trailer engulfed in flames near a loading dock.

Video from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing into the air as crews doused the truck in water.

The trucker was able to detach the cab from the trailer and drive away before the fire spread, according to the Chelsea Fire Department.

Officials say the blaze was likely caused by an issue with the trailer’s refrigeration system.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

A produce truck went up in flames in Chelsea on Beacham Street. Chelsea fire on scene. Stay with #7News for updates 📸- Rich Maggio pic.twitter.com/0oyylHyKgr — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) September 9, 2019

