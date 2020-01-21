Truck driver arrested on drunken driving charge after tractor-trailer rollover on Route 1 in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer driver is facing a drunken driving charge after the truck he was driving overturned on Route 1 in Revere on Monday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash in the area of Route 60 about 9 p.m. arrested the driver, Stuart Byington, 45, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, after determining that he was under the influence of alcohol and finding two Fireball Whiskey nips in the vehicle, according to state police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and carrying an unsecured load.

