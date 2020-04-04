Truck driver charged after leading Vermont police on 100 mph chase

RYEGATE, VT. (AP) — A 21-year-old Vermont resident is facing charges after leading state police on a high speed chase.

State police say a trooper observed a white truck cross the center line in Ryegate near the New Hampshire state line Friday evening.

The agency says the truck nearly collided head on with a state police cruiser. The driver also nearly lost control several times, took blind corners on the wrong side of the road, and traveled at speeds of over 100 miles per hour on dirt roads before state police gave up chase, the agency said.

State police say they eventually located Trevor Smas, the driver of the truck, and cited him for attempting to elude police and gross negligent operation.

The Ryegate resident is due in Caledonia County Court in St. Johnsbury on July 27. It couldn’t immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

