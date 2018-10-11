PHOENIX (WHDH) — A kind-hearted truck driver helped save a courageous canine seen running across all lanes of traffic on a busy freeway in Phoenix.

Traffic cameras caught several drivers swerving and braking to avoid hitting the dog as it ran over to the HOV lane.

Jeremy Lopeman was driving a truck when he spotted the pup.

“Honestly, I didn’t think that I would even see the dog,” he said. “I thought for sure that, you know, sad things happen and there was so much traffic. How would I see a dog? And he was just right there, it was crazy.”

Lopeman used his truck to corner the dog before getting out and picking it up.

State troopers arrived at the scene moments later and Lopeman could be seen handing the dog to them across the median.

“Saw a dog and wanted to get him off the freeway,” Lopeman said. “Not a hero, just normal.”

