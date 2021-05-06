Truck engulfed in flames in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon in Leominster, according to a video shared with 7NEWS.

The video showed a truck and trailer ablaze, while thick black smoke poured out of it in the area of Main Street near Miles Gas Station just before 2:30 p.m.

There have been no reports of injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)