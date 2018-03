SUAMICO, WI (CNN) — Warm weather in parts of Wisconsin melted lake ice in some areas.

When a truck hit a patch of ice, it sunk in the lake and the device pictured above was used to get it out.

Once the vehicle was lifted high enough to clear the ice, it was towed to shore.

No one was injured in the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)