Truck falls through ice, sinks into Lake Winnipesaukee

GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A pickup truck fell through ice Friday and sank into New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee.

Workers removed the truck on Monday. Video taken by Timothy Lacey‎ showed crews using air bags to lift the truck from the bottom of the lake.

The area were the truck sank, the Glendale Docks, is said to be a popular location for people to drive onto the lake, but warmer weather created unsafe conditions.

Officials say six inches of ice is needed to support a person, and 8-10 inches of ice can support an all-terrain vehicle.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

