Truck falls through ice, sinks into Lake Winnipesaukee

GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A pickup truck fell through ice Friday and sank into New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee.
Workers removed the truck on Monday. Video taken by Timothy Lacey showed crews using air bags to lift the truck from the bottom of the lake.
The area were the truck sank, the Glendale Docks, is said to be a popular location for people to drive onto the lake, but warmer weather created unsafe conditions.
Officials say six inches of ice is needed to support a person, and 8-10 inches of ice can support an all-terrain vehicle.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.
