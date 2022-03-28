WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck fire shut down Route 128 in Woburn during the morning commute on Monday.

Aerial video showed smoke pouring out of the cab of a tractor-trailer on the northbound side of the highway.

Only the left traffic lane is open as crews work to extinguish the fire.

The incident is causing lengthy delays on both sides of the highway.

Several car crashes were also reported in nearby communities as snow showers moved through.

