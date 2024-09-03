CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A major truck fire forced crews to temporarily shut down the northbound side of I-93 in Canton Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened near Exit 2A and sent smoke billowing over the highway in the area.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X said all northbound lanes were closed at Exit 2A as of around 2:30 p.m.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 3 p.m. and spotted crews working to douse the flames.

By 3:30 p.m., MassDOT said two lanes had reopened to traffic.

Though the fire had been extinguished, crews remained on scene near 4:15 p.m. while a tow truck prepared to remove the damaged truck from the highway.

No further information was immediately available about what caused the fire.

