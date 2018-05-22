Truck fire near Zakim Bridge slows traffic in Interstate 93

BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck fire Tuesday afternoon near the Zakim Bridge slowed traffic on Interstate 93 north ahead of the evening commute.

Boston fire crews responding around 3 p.m. found thick smoke billowing from a large truck.

The two right travel lanes were closed for more than an hour.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area. Traffic backed up on the highway as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The truck has since been removed.

No injuries were reported.

