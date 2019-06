DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck burst into flames on Interstate 93 southbound in Danvers Saturday causing traffic delays.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle as it sat in the left lane.

It is unclear if any injuries resulted from the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

