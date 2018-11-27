A pickup truck burst into flames on Interstate 93 southbound in Medford on Tuesday morning, causing heavy traffic delays.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle as it sat in the breakdown lane of the highway around 7:30 a.m.

A fire truck that responded to the scene ran out of water while trying to knock down the fire, which led to even longer delays during the morning commute.

The flames were extinguished around 7:45 a.m. and the truck was towed away from the scene.

It is unclear if any injuries resulted from the incident.

The fire is out and the car has been towed. Delays are still not nice. Put 93 on the naughty list this year… https://t.co/CvFW2D2emc — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) November 27, 2018

