WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck fire prompted three lanes to close on Interstate 93 northbound in Wilmington on Wednesday morning.

Crews closed the three right travel lanes just after exit 38 as they battled the flames.

The lanes have since been reopened.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

