WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer that caught fire on the Mass. Pike in Weston is snarling traffic on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to the eastbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 119 found smoke and flames shooting from the truck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Weston Fire Department was called in to assist with the situation.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The right travel lane will remain closed as crews work at the scene.

#MATraffic Troopers on scene with a truck fire I90 EB at mile marker 119 in #Weston. @WESTON_FIRE on scene. No injuries and the right lane is closed. pic.twitter.com/DeNkIVYFCU — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 2, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)