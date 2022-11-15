BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck driver took action to avoid disaster in Belmont Tuesday.

Officials said the driver was heading downhill toward an intersection when he said he realized his brakes gave out. According to police, the driver’s decision to turn down a side street to avoid hitting anyone avoided a much larger incident.

The truck did rollover in the process, spilling gravel all over the road. But crews were able to flip the truck right side up, and the driver has a minor shoulder injury.

The driver is expected to be okay and no one else was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)