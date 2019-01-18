Truck full of beer catches fire on Interstate 395

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of beer bottles were burnt to a crisp Friday morning when a tractor-trailer went up in flames on Interstate 395 in Connecticut.

Webster, Massachusetts, firefighters responding to a report of a vehicle fire on the northbound side of the highway in Thompson after 10:30 a.m. found flames shooting from a beer truck, according to fire officials.

The blaze has since been extinguished. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

Photos from the scene showed several torched pallets of beer and severe damage to the truck’s trailer.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)