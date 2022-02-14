WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An oversized tractor-trailer got stuck under a bridge in Weston on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Park Road around 10 a.m. found a moving truck wedged under a low-clearance bridge, according to the Weston Fire Department.

A photo from the scene showed the truck tilted in the air and leaning off the ground.

The road has been closed and motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

There were no reported injuries.

Park Rd is Closed due to this incident #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/qsfTrv8pYR — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) February 14, 2022

