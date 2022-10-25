BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Soldiers Field Road near Storrow Drive are closed Tuesday morning due to a truck that got wedged under the Boston University Bridge late last night.

The lanes are shut down as crews work to clear the truck, which top and sides were torn apart when it tried to scrape by the bridge. Crews said part of Soldiers Field Road may be closed for another two to three hours as they take the truck apart and offload it.

This comes just a few weeks after a tractor-trailer struck the BU Bridge and rolled over onto the eastbound lanes, forcing officials to close the lanes during the morning commute for a few hours as crews cleared the scene. The hazmat team also assisted in fuel cleanup.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

