Truck gets wedged underneath footbridge on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three overheight trucks entered Storrow Drive Friday morning, one becoming wedged underneath a footbridge.

Officers responding to the Silver Way footbridge around 11:30 a.m. spoke with the driver who said he saw the “No Trucks” signs but was confused by what they meant, according to a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police Department.

The driver was cited for failing to obey the sign.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

