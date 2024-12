BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck went up in flames in Brockton Tuesday night.

Fire crews there responded to the scene on Falconer Avenue last night.

The truck caught fire next to a mobile home.

The flames burned the side of the structure.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)