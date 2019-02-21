Truck hauling cars overturns in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck carrying cars overturned Thursday in Billerica, leaving at least one vehicle flipped on its side.

Officers responding to the area of 444 High St. found a car carrier that had overturned near Mt. Pleasant Street, according to the Billerica Police Department.

High Street has been temporarily closed at Mt. Pleasant Street.

Police are working to determine how the truck overturned but slick roads may have been a factor.

No injuries were reported.

High St Road Closed car carrier on its side.Road will be closed for quite sometime.Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/71Nup5Qj93 — Ed Tierney (@9999ET) February 21, 2019

