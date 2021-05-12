SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — A tractor-trailer that crashed on Interstate 95 in Maine was loaded with explosives, state police said.

The explosives that were being hauling for Maine Drilling and Blasting of Gardiner remained safe after the driver was cut off and forced into the median and a guardrail in Sabattus on Tuesday.

The driver, Casey Thomas, 48, of Sandown, New Hampshire, was not hurt, state police said. His rig suffered minor damage including three flat tires, officials said.

