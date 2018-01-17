FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A pickup truck was left handing off a wall in Fitchburg Wednesday morning after a man on his way to work slid on a patch of ice.

The driver, Anthony Saliva, said he was driving down a hill on Mount Vernon Street when he hit the patch of ice and realized he could no longer control his truck.

Saliva’s truck then careened through a parking lot, side swiped a car and then landed vertically onto a wall.

“When I hit the brakes, I just went fast,” Saliva said. “I went over that wall.”

Saliva was shaken up, but not injured.

Crews shut down the road and called in a heavy-duty tow truck to clear the scene. They also plowed and sanded the road.

Fitchburg police say they responded to four crashes in the city during the morning commute.

Pickup truck lifted off wall in #Fitchburg. Driver is shaken up but ok. Hear about his scary ride to work on @7News pic.twitter.com/prVPIMSEQ5 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 17, 2018

Officials are reminding people to drive slow and leave early as slick conditions continue.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)