FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A man on his way to work hit a patch of ice in Fitchburg, landing his car onto a wall.

The driver’s wife said her husband was driving down a hill on Mount Vernon Street Wednesday morning when he hit a patch of ice. His truck then careened through a parking lot, side swiped a car and then landed vertically onto a wall.

The driver is said to be okay.

Crews shut down the road as they worked to tow the pickup truck. They also plowed and sanded the road.

Pickup truck lifted off wall in #Fitchburg. Driver is shaken up but ok. Hear about his scary ride to work on @7News pic.twitter.com/prVPIMSEQ5 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 17, 2018

Officials are reminding people to drive slow and leave early as slick conditions continue.

