Truck hits pedestrian, crashes into building in Boston’s Chinatown section

BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck struck a pedestrian Thursday morning before crashing into a building in Boston’s Chinatown section, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Washington Kneeland streets just after 10 a.m. found one person suffering from injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Inspectional service crews have been called to the scene to assess damage to the building.

No additional information was available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

