CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck crashed into a utility pole in Chelsea Friday, causing the wires held by the pole to snap, which in turn started a fire.

Firefighters put out the fire on top of the pole, which now needs to be replaced.

Broadway in Chelsea, usually a bustling street during the day, was empty of traffic Friday as officials planned next steps to replace the damaged pole and wires, which fire and police said could take through the day.

No injuries were reported, and as of noon Friday a one to two block radius around the site was still blocked off.

