CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hit a utility pole, taking down several wires in Chelsea Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened near the Kayem Foods factory. Power has been cut to nearby buildings, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

Crews are on scene working to make repairs.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

