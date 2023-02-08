BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck hit three utility polies along Williams Avenue in Hyde Park Wednesday morning, according to Eversource.

Crews responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. when the vehicle took down the utility poles and the power lines attached to them, causing a power outage affecting approximately 600 residents.

“We immediately coordinated with first responders on scene to make the area safe, and our crews are currently working to assess the extent of the damage and make repairs,” said Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon.

According to Eversource, crews have been able to restore power to about 225 customers and will continue working on repairs until all remaining customers have power.

