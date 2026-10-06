ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer took down a utility pole in Allston Tuesday, knocking out power to some nearby businesses, officials said.

The incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Wilton Street.

The truck driver said he was out delivering mail when he heard a loud crash. He said he was able to safely exit the truck.

“I heard a loud boom, and then the truck shook from the weight of the pole falling on my truck and my trailer, so I just stopped the truck. I got out. They told me I should have stayed in but I was scared. It’s fight or flight,” the driver said.

Eversource crews and police were on scene working to restore power to the area, and will likely be working throughout the night to fix the utility pole which snapped at the base. No word yet on when the road will be completely cleared.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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