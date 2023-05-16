LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck took down wires and a utility pole in Lexington Tuesday afternoon, drawing a response near the intersection of Clarke Street and Park Drive.

Police said a driver was pulling away from a construction site when they clipped wires.

Crews closed off the area while they assessed the damage.

Ultimately, police said there was minimal damage and no one was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)