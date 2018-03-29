Truck leaking hazardous materials after getting stuck under Worcester bridge

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Officials say a tractor-trailer truck that got stuck under a bridge in Worcester on Thursday is leaking hazardous materials.
First responders are working to contain the incident at Cambridge Street and Kansas Street.
Detours have been set up in and around Cambridge Street near Southbridge Street and Brosnihan Square.
Crews are expected to be working to free the truck for at least several hours.
A hazmat team has been called in.
No additional details were immediately available.
