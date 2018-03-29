Truck leaking hazardous materials after getting stuck under Worcester bridge

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Officials say a tractor-trailer truck that got stuck under a bridge in Worcester on Thursday is leaking hazardous materials.

First responders are working to contain the incident at Cambridge Street and Kansas Street.

Detours have been set up in and around Cambridge Street near Southbridge Street and Brosnihan Square.

Crews are expected to be working to free the truck for at least several hours.

A hazmat team has been called in.

No additional details were immediately available.

Tpr Andy Cornell, assigned to our CMVES, assisting @WorcesterPD with a truck crash on Cambridge St. Truck carrying hazardous materials that are leaking out of truck. Thx to off-duty MSP Dispatcher Paul Shea (@pauls612) for photos. pic.twitter.com/BSAi3P2v3l — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2018

