Truck leaks acid after getting stuck under Worcester bridge

WORCESTER (WHDH) – Crews are on the scene after a tractor-trailer that got stuck under a bridge in Worcester on Thursday is leaking hazardous materials.

The crash happened on Cambridge Street at around 1 p.m. Detours have been set up in and around Cambridge Street near Southbridge Street and Brosnihan Square. A nearby home and commercial area have also been evacuated.

Officials said the chemical leaking from the truck is cumene hydroperoxide but there is no threat to the community. Crews are expected to be working to free the truck for at least several hours.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)