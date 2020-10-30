Truck loses control, crashes into cruiser on snowy NH highway

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A pickup truck lost control and slammed into a state police cruiser on a snowy highway in New Hampshire on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of crash on the southbound side of Interstate 93 near Exit 4 in Londonderry around 11:20 a.m. found a damaged cruiser and smashed up pickup truck, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police say the pickup driver lost control, spun around, and slid into the cruiser.

There were no reported injuries.

