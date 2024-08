MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A truck overtunrned in Manchester is delaying traffic.

Officials said the area of Exit 6 of I-293 southbound is closed while they investigate, and that drivers should anticipate delays.

#UPDATE: Traffic is being detoured off Exit 6 on I-293 SB due to this tractor-trailer rollover. It is estimated that it will take several hours to remove the tractor-trailer and cleanup the scene. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. https://t.co/lbFN9atOfC pic.twitter.com/wOovmrHlYy — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 16, 2024

