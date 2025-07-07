WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials responded to 201 Larch Row in Wenham Monday afternoon after a tree-trimming truck overturned and took down a utility pole.

Crews are currently on the scene cleaning up the road.

Details are limited at this time and there are no word of injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

