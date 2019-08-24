Truck parade joins Dropkick Murphys as visitors to Mighty Quinn in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Trucks and emergency responders were the latest visitors to Mighty Quinn Waters, who can’t go outside his Weymouth home while he’s fighting cancer but is still saying hi to everyone who comes by.

The three-year-old watched the parade from his window Saturday morning. Previously, the Dropkick Murphys came by for a concert.

“He had a brain tumor removed two days after his third birthday. Last round of chemo wiped out his immune system and so [he] is in isolation,” said Jarlath Waters, Quinn’s father.

The family is trying to raise awareness for blood donations as people stop by, and organizers say the visits are a way for Quinn to interact with the community while he undergoes treatment.

“He is a little boy trapped in his home and let’s bring the world to him to his front window.” said Edward Henderson.

