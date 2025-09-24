EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews pulled a pickup truck out of a river in East Bridgewater early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the driver crashed down an embankment while driving near North Central and Pleasant Streets at about 4 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a Boston man driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and went over a guardrail while negotiating a curve,” officials said in a statement. “The truck came to a rest on its side in the river.”

The driver was taken out of the car and transported to South Shore Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“Two dogs were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash,” officials said. “Firefighters and police officers worked together to remove the dogs. Rockland Animal Control responded and brought the dogs to the VCA South Shore Weymouth Animal Hospital for treatment. One of the dogs sustained more significant injuries than the other.”

The vehicle was removed from the water and the scene was cleared by 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

