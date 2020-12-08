HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters are urged to seek an alternate route after a truck rolled over in front of Dunkin’ on Route 16 in Holliston.

The westbound lane has been closed as crews work to remove the truck.

No additional information has been released.

Truck rollover in front of Dunkin Donuts, 441 Washington St (rt. 16). Westbound lane closed, no current ETA for removal Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/OFgdc3FPsf — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) December 8, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)