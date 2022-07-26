WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck has rolled onto a white Audi on Route 128 North in Wellesley, causing no serious injuries despite extensive damage to both vehicles.

WPD is assisting @MassStatePolice with a truck vs car on Rt 128 north prior to the Newton line. One lane gets by. Minor injuries on scene. pic.twitter.com/Ugc3uRhp6t — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) July 26, 2022

Only one lane of traffic out of three is open. The Massachusetts State Police said that the truck rolled onto the front end of the car. The State Police warned of potential “lengthy” delays.

