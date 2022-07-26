WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck has rolled onto a white Audi on Route 128 North in Wellesley, causing no serious injuries despite extensive damage to both vehicles.
Only one lane of traffic out of three is open. The Massachusetts State Police said that the truck rolled onto the front end of the car. The State Police warned of potential “lengthy” delays.
