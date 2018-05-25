Truck rolls over in O’Neill Tunnel, causes major delays on Expressway

BOSTON (WHDH) - A box truck rolled over early Friday morning, blocking multiple lanes in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel near the entrance to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The truck overturned on the northbound side of the Expressway. It has since been cleared from the tunnel and all lanes have been reopened.

Traffic lingered for much of the morning commute. At one point, cars were backed up for more than 10 miles.

MassDOT traffic cameras captured the moment the truck flipped over. The video shows two other trucks braking and the driver swerving before toppling over.

It’s not known if the driver of the truck was injured.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)