BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck rolled over in the rotary near the Bourne Bridge, spilling its contents in the roundabout grass on Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the Bourne rotary before 12 p.m. found a box truck resting on its side.

The roof of the truck was sheered off in the crash.

Video from the scene showed emergency crews working to extricate the driver.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

Traffic is being directed around the wreckage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SP Bourne cruisers responding to 2 car Crash, in Bourne rotary. TT has rolled over, EMS enroute for operator. Troopers directing traffic around crash scene. Truck team, Fire, and tows enroute. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 14, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)