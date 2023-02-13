STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A small tanker truck rolled over early Monday morning on Route 24 North near the Stoughton-Randolph line, according to fire officials.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near exits 38 and 41. The truck was seen on its side just off the shoulder.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)