LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer carrying trash rolled over on an exit along Route 495 in Littleton Thursday, spilling garbage all over the side of the highway.

The truck was driving on the northbound side of the interstate, off exit 79 when it flipped onto its side.

Crews are on scene cleaning up the mess.

Officials say the crash caused delays in the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)