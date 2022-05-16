WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck hauling gravel rolled over and spilled its load on a highway in Waltham on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway at Route 20 found a dump truck resting on its side and a massive pile of what appeared to be gravel in a grassy area.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists were warned of lengthy traffic delays in the area.

The crash is under investigation.

