LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck slammed into a house near the intersection of Jackson and Ingalls Streets in Lynn Thursday.

Officials are concerned the truck struck a gas line, leading to gas being shut off to the home.

Police said the driver of the box truck and a passenger fled the scene.

The truck also appeared to have hit two other cars before hitting the house.

No injuries have been reported.

