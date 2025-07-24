LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck slammed into a house near the intersection of Jackson and Ingalls Streets in Lynn Thursday.
Officials are concerned the truck struck a gas line, leading to gas being shut off to the home.
Police said the driver of the box truck and a passenger fled the scene.
The truck also appeared to have hit two other cars before hitting the house.
No injuries have been reported.
