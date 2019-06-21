Truck slams into pole in Westborough causing hazardous materials spill

Westborough fire crews say a truck driver slammed into a pole Friday causing a hazardous materials spill.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Turnpike Road where a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole.

They are working to contain the spill.

It is not clear if anyone was injured or if power needed to be cut in the area.

Traffic has not been impacted by the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

