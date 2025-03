BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver collided with a school in Brockton early Wednesday morning.

The truck slammed into the side of the East Middle School.

It broke through the brick wall and damaged windows.

The truck was towed away, leaving a gaping hole in the wall.

