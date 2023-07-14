DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck was stolen with a child inside Friday afternoon in Dorchester, officials said, and the child was reunited with their mother after being dropped off a block away from the theft.

The black truck was stolen around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Westville Street, but police said the vehicle was found unoccupied after the theft at Columbia Road and Washington Street.

Officials are now searching for the person who stole the vehicle.

