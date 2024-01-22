CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bolivar Street in Canton reopened Monday after a truck struck a low bridge over the road.

Canton police first took to social media around 8 a.m., sharing photos from the scene showing a tractor-trailer wedged under the rail bridge.

Police said Bolivar Street would be closed between Lawrence Street and Waterfall Drive while crews worked to remove the truck.

In an update near 10:45 a.m., police said Bolivar Street had reopened.

“The Bolivar St. Bridge is still standing…” police said in their initial post.

Traffic Alert:



……..



The Bolivar St. Bridge is still standing…



Bolivar St. will be closed at Lawrence St. (inbound) and Waterfall Dr. (outbound).



Crews are on scene for removal. pic.twitter.com/L8HaS0vPog — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) January 22, 2024

The bridge over Bolivar Street has been the site of multiple crashes in the past, with police documenting other incidents of trucks striking the structure as recently as Jan. 10.

“The Bolivar Street Bridge strikes again…” police said on Jan. 10.

“#TheSignsArentLying” police said after another crash in August of last year, referencing “low clearance” signs warning drivers near the bridge.

“We will let you know if the bridge ever gets raised,” police said in July, 2021.

Nearly 10 years ago, Canton police on Facebook said “[W]e continue to have this problem” following a crash into the bridge in May, 2014.

“If you drive a truck, pay careful attention to signage!” police said. “The poor bridge is getting old!”

Police at the time said truck drivers who strike the bridge are issued citations.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)