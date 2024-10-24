LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck crashed into a tree in Lynn Wednesday afternoon, causing it to fall over onto a neighborhood sidewalk, officials said.

The tree, which was on Chestnut Street, was knocked over by an 18-wheeler, according to a Lynn police officer on scene. No one was injured in the crash.

The tree’s branches struck an apartment building’s internet cable, according to witnesses.

SKY7-HD spotted the fallen tree next to a few smashed garbage cans.

Crews have since removed the tree and its stump from the sidewalk.

No additional information was immediately available.

